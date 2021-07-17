43,011 Shares in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Purchased by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,760,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vickers Vantage Corp. I alerts:

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.