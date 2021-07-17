Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACTDU. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of ACTDU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

