Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 85.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568,969 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOAC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE SOAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $12.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

