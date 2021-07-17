Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,500,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $400,000.

Get Thimble Point Acquisition alerts:

Thimble Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thimble Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.