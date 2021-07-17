Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oak Street Health by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,235,463 shares of company stock worth $494,707,249 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.