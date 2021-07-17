Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 70,000 Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000.

Gores Technology Partners II stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

