Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Grows By 50.8%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,554 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FT remained flat at $$8.42 on Friday. 47,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,866. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

