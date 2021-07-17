Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PNI opened at $11.90 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

