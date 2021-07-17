Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $260.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

