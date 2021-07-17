IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Shares Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 658.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IAA were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAA by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 7.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 317,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 228.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,687,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,197,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE:IAA opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 669.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.