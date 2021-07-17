Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,328,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,353 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Federated Hermes worth $41,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,109,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 122.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

