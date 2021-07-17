Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $24,140,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at about $16,565,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,843,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in VIZIO during the first quarter worth $12,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZIO opened at $25.70 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. Analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

