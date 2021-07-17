Corient Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 470.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.36. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,242,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,337 shares of company stock worth $5,235,901 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

