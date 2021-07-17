First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of FSWA remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.95.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
