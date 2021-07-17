First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of FSWA remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47. First Sound Bank has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

First Sound Bank Company Profile

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

