Short Interest in KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Expands By 50.0%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLDiscovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLDI remained flat at $$7.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.00. KLDiscovery has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 32.56% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLDiscovery will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

