Short Interest in Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Grows By 49.7%

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCLG stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 31,994,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,644,160. Oncologix Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get Oncologix Tech alerts:

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Oncologix Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncologix Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.