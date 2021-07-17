Short Interest in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Expands By 50.0%

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:RAND traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 21,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,992. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. Rand Capital has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 22.59 and a quick ratio of 22.59.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 239.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

