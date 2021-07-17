PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Update

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the June 15th total of 895,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 504,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in PQ Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PQG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. 221,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PQG. CL King raised their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

