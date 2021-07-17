Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 64.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.45 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

