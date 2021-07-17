200,000 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Purchased by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new position in NOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

