Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81,841 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 867.4% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,986 shares during the period.

UTF stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

