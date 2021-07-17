PDT Partners LLC Sells 48,717 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,717 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.61 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $78.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.