Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Sells 7,926 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $195,692.94.

Yvonne Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $158,540.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84.

ITOS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 339,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

