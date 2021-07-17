Alexander O. Schuth Sells 4,407 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $145,519.14.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $645,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $554,900.00.

DNLI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 389,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,901. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.88.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

