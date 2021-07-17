Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,393 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,730,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,456,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

