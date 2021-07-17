Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.01. 1,109,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,161. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.12 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.08. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.45%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Wayfair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 20.5% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,596,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,168,000 after buying an additional 441,982 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after buying an additional 47,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $506,216,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

