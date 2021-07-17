S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

James Thomas Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00.

NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $29.87. 79,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

