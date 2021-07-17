Michael W. Clarke Buys 31,950 Shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Stock

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Director Michael W. Clarke purchased 31,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,334.50.

PTRS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.44. 5,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.13. Partners Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Partners Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers commercial banking operations in Maryland and Virginia. The company was founded on January 6, 1988 and is headquartered in Salisbury, MD.

