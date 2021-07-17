Glenview Capital Management LLC Buys 216,623 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 135.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $31,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In other Insperity news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 51,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $1,640,091.87. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,299 shares of company stock worth $7,823,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.80. The stock had a trading volume of 97,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,821. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.90.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.