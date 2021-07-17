Citadel Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $279.00 (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 84.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market cap of $97,051.83 and approximately $279.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded up 74.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 132.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

