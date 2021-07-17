PDT Partners LLC Buys 21,416 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WNC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wabash National by 1,664.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wabash National by 501.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wabash National by 66,178.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $714.54 million, a PE ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

