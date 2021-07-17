PDT Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,476 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.39% of Laredo Petroleum worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.71. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The firm has a market cap of $962.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.