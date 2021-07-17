PDT Partners LLC Makes New $2 Million Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 26,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.05.

SRPT stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $181.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.