PDT Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 171.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,415,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 257,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 154,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

BDTX stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

