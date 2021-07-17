PDT Partners LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of bluebird bio worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $68.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.75.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

