PDT Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,300 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Pretium Resources worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Pretium Resources by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pretium Resources by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pretium Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

