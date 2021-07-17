Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Holdings Increased by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYV. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

LYV stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.37. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.93.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

