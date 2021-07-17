Contrasting iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million N/A -$23.20 million N/A N/A Muscle Maker $4.47 million 3.89 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39%

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 123 screens at 16 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

