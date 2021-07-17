Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 15,177 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26.

Humanigen stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.19. 972,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,855. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -2.37.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

