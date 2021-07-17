Insider Selling: Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of WTFC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.36. 344,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $87.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 26.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

