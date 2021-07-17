WINk Price Up 5% Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008321 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008266 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00239547 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.