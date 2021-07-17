ZrCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,838.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One ZrCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $859,131.45 and $50,838.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

