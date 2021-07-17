EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,709,000 after purchasing an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

