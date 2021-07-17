EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 72.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

