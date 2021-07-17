EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $408,000 in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in nLIGHT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 735,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter worth about $1,944,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in nLIGHT by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in nLIGHT by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Shares of LASR opened at $30.92 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.54.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.