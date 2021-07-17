EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1,236.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,398,000 after buying an additional 1,214,183 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 142,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,090,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

GBF opened at $123.24 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.49 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.78.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

