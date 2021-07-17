Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $3,550,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,774,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $371.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.97. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

