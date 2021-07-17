Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 711,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,851,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $261,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

MPC opened at $53.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

