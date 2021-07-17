Hilltop Holdings Inc. Invests $410,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $80.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

