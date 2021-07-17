5,142 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.73.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

